Serious Crash, Ruapehu St, Taupō

Police are in attendance at a serious vehicle crash on Ruapehu St, Taupō.

The crash, involving a pedestrian and vehicle, occurred at 2:45pm.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will examine the scene.

More information will be provided when available.

