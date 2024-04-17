Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Replacing Traps For A Kiwi-friendly Future

Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 3:54 pm
Press Release: Department of Conservation

The Remutaka Conservation Trust, supported by the Department of Conservation, is replacing predator traps across their 7500-hectare pest control network in southern Remutaka Forest to ensure kiwi continue to thrive.

The Trust first reintroduced kiwi into Remutaka in 2006 with a trial group of eight North Island brown kiwi. A further 20 birds were released in 2009.

To support survival of these kiwi chicks, the Trust implemented a trapping network, covering 7500ha across southern Remutaka, to control stoats and weasels. The first traps were deployed in 2003, and this trapping network continues to be maintained by a dedicated team of over 150 volunteers.

With some traps having been in the park for 20 years, the Trust is implementing a trap replacement project to maintain effectiveness across the pest control network.

This project will take place over three years, beginning in 2024, with the team replacing different traplines each year. Trust volunteer Ingrid Greenslade says they are grateful for DOC’s continued support.

“There have been many kilometres travelled over the last 20 years to service the traps and ensure the kiwi population continues to grow,” says Ingrid. “The estimated population is now over 200 birds, which is a testament to the dedication of everyone involved.”

DOC Kapiti-Wellington district office is supporting the Trust by providing helicopter transport of the traps to key locations. Individual traps will then be carried to their new locations, with the older traps being helicoptered out on back flights the following year.

This is a large undertaking for an organisation that operates solely through committed volunteers, and DOC is very pleased to support the Remutaka Conservation Trust in this work.

If you want to get involved with the Trust, email volunteers@remutaka.nz.

