Fourth Person Charged For Murder Of Damon O’Rourke

A fourth man has been charged with murder in relation to the death of Palmerston North man Damon O’Rourke earlier this year.

Emergency services were called to a Coromandel Court address shortly before 7.30pm on Saturday 20 January, following reports of a man having been shot.

Damon, 35, was taken to hospital, where he died a short time later from his injuries.

Today Police arrested a 25-year-old man in Palmerston North. He is due to appear before the Palmerston North District Court today facing a charge of murder.

Police maintained contact with the family of Damon O’Rourke throughout the inquiry, who welcomed news of the further arrest.

A team of investigators have worked hard since January to identify and locate those involved in the murder of Damon O’Rourke and bring them before the court.

The investigation continues, with the four men now before the court in relation to murder, Police are unable to comment on further details in relation to the investigation.

