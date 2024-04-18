Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Youths Caught On The Run Following Burglary

Thursday, 18 April 2024, 3:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Swift action by nearby Police officers has resulted in three youths arrested following a burglary in Rotorua this morning.

At around 6:30am Police were alerted to a burglary at a store on Tarawera Road, Lynmore where the offenders arrived in two vehicles.

They broke the front window with a tool, and left the scene in one of the vehicles, abandoning one at the scene.

Police tracked the vehicle to Spinel Place where it was located empty.

Constable Zade Rimmer of the Rotorua Tactical Crime Unit says: “Three of the four youths involved were located walking down Homedale Street around 7:15am after being identified through CCTV.”

“A fourth youth has been identified and enquiries are ongoing to locate them.”

“Three youths are due to appear in the Rotorua Youth Court in due course in relation to the burglary,” says Constable Rimmer.

If you see any illegal or suspicious activity and it is happening now you can contact Police via 111, if it’s after the fact you can contact Police on 105.

