Wairarapa Moves To A Restricted Fire Season

Thursday, 18 April 2024, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Wairarapa will move to a restricted fire season from 8am Friday 19 April, until further notice.

A restricted fire season means people wanting to light an outdoor fire must have a fire permit approved by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Announcing the fire season change, Community Risk Manager Phil Soal says as the season changes, the region is experiencing lower temperatures.

"The forecast indicates we can expect more cooler southerlies which will reduce the wildfire danger.

"But lower risk doesn’t mean no risk," Phil Soal says.

"The Wairarapa is still experiencing periods of warm and windy weather.

"People should remain vigilant when lighting outdoor fires. You must have a permit and ensure any fire is well controlled and safe, he says.

"Visit www.checkitsalright.nz to apply for a fire permit and for further information about wildfire safety."

