Quick Arrest Following Attempted Robbery, Hastings

Friday, 19 April 2024, 11:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police quickly arrested a man believed responsible for an attempted robbery in Mahora, Hastings last night.

Around 6:35pm Police were called to a Frederick Street dairy, where a man entered the store and assaulted the staff member with a BB gun, which broke on impact.

The man fled the scene empty-handed, however Police quickly put scene cordons in place and the man was spoken to at these cordons.

Once CCTV was obtained, the suspect was identified and Police located him at his home address in Raureka a short time later.

A 41-year-old man is due to appear before the Hastings District Court today on a charge of assault with intent to rob.

Police are providing support to the victim, who was transported to hospital with a head injury.

I want to thank the members of the public who called us immediately with information, as it was critical in our effort to identify and locate the man involved.

If you see any unlawful or suspicious activity call Police on 111 if it’s happening now or 105 if it’s after the fact.

