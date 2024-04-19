Frontrunner Marathon Sunday Christchurch, Anzac Day, End Of School Holidays

With the school holidays winding down and Anzac Day Thursday 25 April, people heading home are encouraged to build in plenty of time and drive rested, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

“Let’s all get home safely,” says NZTA Journey Manager Tresca Forrester. “‘The start and end of school holidays are often the times when people will strike delays at key pinch points and towns.”

While most road work sites will be closed down for Anzac Day there are some single lane areas of highway where roadwork is continuing either side of the break.

Marathon this Sunday Christchurch

There is also the Frontrunner Christchurch Marathon this Sunday 21 April, affecting a number of city streets, 5 am to 2.30 pm, so be prepared for detours.

A full list of road closures is available on the Council website or refer the map below.

Anzac Day parades

On Anzac Day morning some state highways in cities and towns will have detours in place for parades – these will be well signposted. Please slow down on these local road detours.

Places where there is work underway, Central and lower South Island:

SH75 the Akaroa highway, between Cooptown and Hilltop, guardrail improvements are being completed with Stop/Go control or temporary traffic signals. Please build in extra time for getting to and from Akaroa.

SH1 through South Canterbury around the Rangitata River/ Ealing.

The Milford Road’s Homer Tunnel (SH94) has night work/closures in April, 8 pm to 6 am. There will also be 45 minute tunnel closures from 6pm to 8pm. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/southland/warnings/454216

Keeping stress levels manageable

Check your vehicle is safe to drive – even if you did before you left for the holiday break. Check your tyres, wipers, lights, indicators, spare tyre.

Drive to the conditions - whether it’s the weather, the road you’re on, the time of day or the volume of traffic on the roads.

Make sure everyone does up their seat belt after a break outside the car.

Keep a safe following distance from vehicles in front so you can stop safely. Share the driving if possible.

People towing caravans and boats need to ensure their roadworthiness before attaching them to the tow bar. Stack heavy items toward the front to balance the load and remember the speed limit is 90k/h for towing vehicles. Pull over frequently and let queues pass when safe to do so.

Check our winter driving reminders: https://nzta.govt.nz/safety/driving-safely/driving-to-the-conditions/winter-driving

