Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Frontrunner Marathon Sunday Christchurch, Anzac Day, End Of School Holidays

Friday, 19 April 2024, 11:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

With the school holidays winding down and Anzac Day Thursday 25 April, people heading home are encouraged to build in plenty of time and drive rested, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

“Let’s all get home safely,” says NZTA Journey Manager Tresca Forrester. “‘The start and end of school holidays are often the times when people will strike delays at key pinch points and towns.”

While most road work sites will be closed down for Anzac Day there are some single lane areas of highway where roadwork is continuing either side of the break.

Marathon this Sunday Christchurch

There is also the Frontrunner Christchurch Marathon this Sunday 21 April, affecting a number of city streets, 5 am to 2.30 pm, so be prepared for detours.

A full list of road closures is available on the Council website or refer the map below.

Anzac Day parades

On Anzac Day morning some state highways in cities and towns will have detours in place for parades – these will be well signposted. Please slow down on these local road detours.

Places where there is work underway, Central and lower South Island:

  • SH75 the Akaroa highway, between Cooptown and Hilltop, guardrail improvements are being completed with Stop/Go control or temporary traffic signals. Please build in extra time for getting to and from Akaroa.
  • SH1 through South Canterbury around the Rangitata River/ Ealing.
  • The Milford Road’s Homer Tunnel (SH94) has night work/closures in April, 8 pm to 6 am. There will also be 45 minute tunnel closures from 6pm to 8pm. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/southland/warnings/454216

Keeping stress levels manageable

  • Check your vehicle is safe to drive – even if you did before you left for the holiday break. Check your tyres, wipers, lights, indicators, spare tyre.
  • Drive to the conditions - whether it’s the weather, the road you’re on, the time of day or the volume of traffic on the roads.
  • Make sure everyone does up their seat belt after a break outside the car.
  • Keep a safe following distance from vehicles in front so you can stop safely. Share the driving if possible.
  • People towing caravans and boats need to ensure their roadworthiness before attaching them to the tow bar. Stack heavy items toward the front to balance the load and remember the speed limit is 90k/h for towing vehicles. Pull over frequently and let queues pass when safe to do so.
  • Check our winter driving reminders: https://nzta.govt.nz/safety/driving-safely/driving-to-the-conditions/winter-driving
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 