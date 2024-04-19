Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fire Risk Lowers Enough To Safely Re-open Regional Park

Friday, 19 April 2024, 3:50 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao

Baring Head/Ōrua Pouanui and Parangarahu Lakes in the East Harbour Regional Park are re-opening in full on Saturday 20 April, after extreme fire risk caused the areas to close earlier this year.

The two areas of the regional park were closed to the public on 16 February – a measure under Greater Wellington’s new fire risk management system – when the dry conditions meant fire could ignite and spread quickly, threatening people, property, and the environment.

Baring Head and Parangarahu Lakes partially re-opened on Tuesday 9 April, after rain and lowering temperatures made it safe for people to visit before 1pm, with restricted access to some tracks.

NIWA reported the summer as one of the driest on record, with just 33mm of rain falling from December to February at Baring Head – less than half the rainfall central Wellington received in the same period.

Greater Wellington is continuing to actively monitor fire risk across all regional parks.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 