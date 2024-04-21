Appeal For Information After Body Located In Wellington Harbour

Police are appealing for information that could help identify a person located deceased in Wellington Harbour this morning.

The deceased woman, thought to be 60 to 70 years old, was located in the water off Māhina Bay at around 8am. She was clothed in activewear including a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing.

Residents of the harbourside suburbs may notice an increased Police presence, while Police conduct enquiries in the area including shoreline searches.

If you have information that could assist Police with enquiries please call 111 and reference event number P058493779.

