Update: Wilful Damage In Porirua

Monday, 22 April 2024, 11:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police investigating a number of car tyres being slashed in Porirua on Saturday are following positive lines of enquiry to locate the offender.

Police were called to Lyttleton Avenue around 1pm after a person was seen slashing car tyres.

Since then, approximately 20 reports have been received related to this offending, taking place around the Porirua CBD and North City Plaza area.

The man was wheeling a white push bike, described as 172-180cm tall, dressed in a grey hoodie and grey jeans.

If you have any information on this man, including photos and videos, we want to hear from you. We also want to hear from anyone who had their vehicle targeted if we have not already.

Police can be reached via 105, either by phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update report”. Please reference file number 240420/6918.

© Scoop Media

