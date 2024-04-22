Police Acknowledge Sentencing, Hawke's Bay

Detective Sergeant Kate Hyde:

On behalf of Hawke’s Bay Police, I’d like to acknowledge and thank the members of our community who provided information which has helped us hold the killers of Darcy Strickland to account.

We know there were people who were reluctant to speak to Police due to the gang connections of the two men responsible for Darcy’s death, so I commend those who did come forward for doing the right thing by Darcy and his whānau.

Darcy was a much-loved son, brother, nephew and friend, and his loss continues to be felt deeply by all who knew him.

I hope that today’s outcome brings some measure of peace for Darcy’s whānau and loved ones, knowing that those responsible have been held to account.

