Responsibility For Old SH1 Transferred To Kāpiti Coast District Council

NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) Waka Kotahi has today handed over responsibility for the old State Highway 1 (SH1) between Poplar Avenue (Raumati) and Peka Peka to the Kāpiti Coast District Council.

Council chief executive Darren Edwards says the transfer of ownership is part of the MacKay’s to Peka Peka revocation agreement that was set down in 2012.

“The old SH1, which will be renamed within the next 12 months, is now a key resource in our local roading network. It will have its formal classification as a national highway removed and Council will assume operational responsibility for maintaining the road.”

Mr Edwards said improving access to and from the Paraparaumu and Waikanae town centres, improving connections to and from rail and bus hubs, and enhancing cycling and walking options along this route have been achieved as part of Waka Kotahi’s programme of physical works to make the old SH1 a fit-for-purpose local road.

“Council is still working through minor works that require attention with Waka Kotahi as part of the handover process.

“Most of the major physical works are completed, including the Waikanae Bridge clip-on that Waka Kotahi will continue to oversee the construction of. Once the bridge is opened to cyclists and Council is satisfied that all the consenting conditions have been met, the bridge will also become a Council asset.”

Mr Edwards said while the revocation process has taken longer than first anticipated, he was comfortable that the on-road enhancements delivered through the project would serve the Kāpiti Coast community well now and into the future.

