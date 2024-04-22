Council Creating Temporary Pop-up Space In Waikanae

A temporary pop-up space for businesses and community activities is being created on a Waikanae Main Road property owned by Kapiti Coast District Council.

Councillor Liz Koh said Council wanted the community to be able to actively use the property, while the future plans for the site were being finalised.

“We’re working with the Waikanae Business Association and other parties on options for temporary activities and would love to hear from businesses, community groups and individuals that would like to use the site.

“We envisage a pop-up space that can offer a range of changing temporary activities, especially those that can support businesses looking to establish or test out new services in the area or showcase local community initiatives,” Councillor Koh said.

“The initial works will include demolishing the existing building and tidying up the site to make it a safe and usable space for the community to be in. This will include a green space as well as providing some basic services for users.”

Work is expected to begin on April 22 and should take approximately 10 working days.

“We appreciate people’s patience and apologise for any disruption during the week or so it will take to clear the site. We plan to do this as quickly and quietly as possible to improve the space for the neighbouring businesses and local community.”

If you’d like to use the site for a pop-up business or activity, talk to the Waikanae Business Association or email economic.development@kapiticoast.govt.nz.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

