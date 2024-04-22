Rolling Out Next-stop Information On Metro Buses

Next-stop information is beginning to be rolled out on Metro buses in Greater Christchurch this week. This information allows customers to easily see the next three stops and how far away they are, from the comfort of their seat.

The technology has been installed on four buses, with intentions to equip all of Metro’s electric buses by the end of the year. This would be a total of around 70 buses, pending funding. The next-stop information screens will be on a variety of our buses, some of which are likely to cover routes such as Route 8 Port to Port which transports customers to and from the airport.

This technology is consistent with the live information that customers can already access through their phones or on our screens at major stops.

“This is an exciting step for Metro, as we make this live information more available for our customers, improving the overall experience and accessibility of our services,” public transport operations manager Derek Walsh said.

“We know from customer feedback and other cities’ experiences that people will appreciate having this addition on our buses, particularly for those not so familiar with our network or city. We’re looking forward to when all of our electric buses will have this information installed,” Derek said.

The technology is made possible through GPS trackers which are onboard all Metro buses – these track where the buses are, where they are headed and when they will get there. This information also drives Metro’s real-time network map.

The screens will also improve how we communicate with our customers.

“We intend to display customer information on these screens – reducing the need for paper posters,” Derek said.

“We’re really keen to hear what our customers think of these screens and if there are any improvements or further functionality they would suggest,” he added.

Customers can submit their feedback via metro@ecan.govt.nz or by phoning one of the team on 03 366 8855.

© Scoop Media