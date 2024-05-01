Council-owned Brook Street Homes Up For Sale

The 10 Nelson City Council-owned Brook Street homes at risk from landslips have gone up for sale.

All the homes, plus a studio and garage package, are for sale with Chaneys Real Estate for relocation, by tender, and with no reserve.

Acting Group Manager Infrastructure David Light says selling the homes is the next step in a process that will allow Council to install a bund with stormwater controls at the bottom of the properties to protect Council services, the road, and properties across the street.

“We are grateful to the homeowners for settling with us in such a timely manner and pleased that we can offer them a way to move on with their lives. Council can now get on with the job of returning this land to a natural state, with the potential for it to be vested as part of the Tantragee Reserve.”

Council had originally planned to remediate three slips from public land in the area affecting these private properties as part of the $17.3 million slip repair package approved in May 2023.

However, that plan had to change following further rainfall and geotechnical investigations that meant the proposed fixes were no longer fit for purpose and the likelihood of these slips reactivating in a future major weather event had increased. Council finalised the purchase of the properties this year at a cost of $6.7 million.

Private viewings are available during the week, along with open homes, and additionally for an hour each Sunday. Search “Brook Street” on Trade Me to see the listings or contact Krystal Henderson from Chaneys Real Estate on 027 751 5493.

Tenders will close on 15 May, and any unsold structures will then be packaged for tender for deconstruction.Any monies received from sale of the dwellings will off-set the cost of deconstructing any that remain and/or remediating the land if funds allow.

