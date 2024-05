Update - SH 1, Ōhau, Closed Until Tomorrow - Central

State Highway 1 near Ōhau is expected to be closed until the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The road has been closed most of the day after the trailer of a fuel tanker rolled.

Initial estimates were that the road would be open this afternoon, however, the road is now likely to remain closed until around 2am tomorrow.

Diversions are in place, however, motorists are asked to avoid travel if possible.

