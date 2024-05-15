Police Acknowledge Verdict For 2021 Murder Of Christchurch Baby

Police acknowledge the verdict handed down in the High Court at Christchurch today in relation to the death of a child in Christchurch in 2021.

Michael Topp has been found guilty of the murder and serious assaults of his 3-month-old baby on 31 December 2021.

A homicide investigation is a terribly distressing experience, not only for the family and friends of those affected, but also for the Police staff and other agencies involved.

This has been no different, and today is about the child’s mother and all those who dearly loved this baby.

Sentencing is scheduled for 16 July 2024.

