TEAM Naenae Trust To Be Operator Of New Community Centre

TEAM Naenae Trust will be the operator of the new Naenae Community Centre set to open at the end of June.

The Trust was selected by the Whakatupu Ngaengae Community Advisory Group and supported by Hutt City Council. The Council will lease the building to the Trust and provide an operating grant for the first three years to help the facility get established.

The transformation of the iconic Naenae Post Office building is almost complete, with the opening scheduled for 29 June 2024, to coincide with Matariki.

Mayor Campbell Barry said restoring the historic building and giving it a new life is another significant component of Council’s work to revitalise the town centre.

"Along with the new Naenae Pool and Fitness Centre and revamped Walter Mildenhall Park, we’re delivering spaces for the Naenae community that everyone can be proud of.

"TEAM Naenae Trust’s vision of Naenae as a vibrant, connected and inclusive community of strong resilient people aligns closely with ours."

Trust Chair Lillian Pak said TEAM Naenae is honoured to serve the community through operating this meeting place.

"We aim to provide a staffed, working centre that is an intrinsic part of Naenae and is inclusive and dynamic so our whole community can build connections, develop resilience and enhance wellbeing.

"Residents will know they can come to the Centre for assistance, to work, catch up, and access programmes offered by TEAM Naenae, Hutt City Council, local iwi, community groups, youth network members and any other partner or facility user, for meetings, programmes, events, markets, or functions."

Council has worked with the Whakatupu Ngaengae Community Advisory Group (CAG) to design the space, so it is adaptable to community needs.

The new community space will be home to:

Co-working community and office styled spaces

A large activity space which can be sub-divided into two smaller spaces

A community kitchen

Meeting rooms

Improved accessibility

Heritage features from the old building have been retained such as skylights, window stays, flagstones, old safe door and wood panelling.

The recreated Guy Ngan mural, plus new artworks from artists Kereama Taepa and Tiaki Dahm, all reflect our cultural narrative in various ways.

CoCo Pop Up will continue to provide an alternative venue until the centre opens.

The redevelopment of the former Post Office building, closed in 2015, reflects its history, taking inspiration from the original 1943 plans for a suburban centre by architect Ernst Plischke, and the new design retains the modernist ‘International Style’ of architecture he favoured.

Construction of the Pool and Fitness Centre continues to progress towards the planned opening later this year.

Designers for the revamped Walter Mildenhall Park are currently gathering input and ideas from the community to develop concepts.

About TEAM Naenae Trust

The Trust was established to help build a stronger community, with the goal of enhancing the wellbeing of the Naenae community, through partnering with local people, the Council, central Government and other organisations.

Our VISION: Naenae as a vibrant, connected and inclusive community of strong resilient people

Our MISSION: To make, promote, foster and facilitate connections for the best outcomes for our community

