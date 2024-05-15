Grand Finalists Announced In Competition To Find NZ’s Best Tasting Tap Water

The four Grand Finalists for the 2024 IXOM National Water Taste Test competition have been announced:

Matamata-Piako District Council - Tills Road

Rotorua Lakes District Council - Karamu Springs

Veolia Central Hawke's Bay District Council - Tikokino Road

Kāpiti Coast District Council - Rangiuru, Ōtaki

The winner of the 2024 Best Tasting Tap Water in New Zealand title will be announced at approximately 7.30pm on Thursday 16 May at the Water Industry Operations Group (WIOG) conference and awards dinner in New Plymouth.

The winner will have bragging rights over the other water suppliers in New Zealand for the next 12 months.

In the ultimate showdown, the winner will also represent New Zealand against Australia's reigning champion in the inaugural IXOM Trans-Tasman Water Taste Test.

The current title holder for Australia’s Best Tasting Tap Water comes from TasWater’s Fern Tree water treatment plant in Tasmania.

The winner of the 2024 IXOM Trans-Tasman Water Taste Test will be announced at approximately 8.00pm on Thursday 16 May at the WIOG conference and awards dinner.

