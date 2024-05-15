Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Grand Finalists Announced In Competition To Find NZ’s Best Tasting Tap Water

Wednesday, 15 May 2024, 2:55 pm
Press Release: Water Industry Operations Group

The four Grand Finalists for the 2024 IXOM National Water Taste Test competition have been announced:

  • Matamata-Piako District Council - Tills Road
  • Rotorua Lakes District Council - Karamu Springs
  • Veolia Central Hawke's Bay District Council - Tikokino Road
  • Kāpiti Coast District Council - Rangiuru, Ōtaki

The winner of the 2024 Best Tasting Tap Water in New Zealand title will be announced at approximately 7.30pm on Thursday 16 May at the Water Industry Operations Group (WIOG) conference and awards dinner in New Plymouth. 

The winner will have bragging rights over the other water suppliers in New Zealand for the next 12 months.

In the ultimate showdown, the winner will also represent New Zealand against Australia's reigning champion in the inaugural IXOM Trans-Tasman Water Taste Test. 

The current title holder for Australia’s Best Tasting Tap Water comes from TasWater’s Fern Tree water treatment plant in Tasmania.

The winner of the 2024 IXOM Trans-Tasman Water Taste Test will be announced at approximately 8.00pm on Thursday 16 May at the WIOG conference and awards dinner.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Water Industry Operations Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 