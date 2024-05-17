Government Must Move To Ban Greyhound Racing Following Yet Another Two Deaths In Christchurch

Two greyhounds were tragically killed following a single race at Christchurch's Addington Raceway on 16 May 2024. Both Jovita and Palawa Queen were euthanised after suffering catastrophic fractures.

SAFE Head of Investigations, Will Appelbe, says it is beyond comprehension that greyhounds continue to suffer and die on New Zealand racing tracks, despite overwhelming public support for a ban.

A recent independent poll commissioned by the SPCA showed that a staggering 74% of New Zealanders would vote in favour of banning greyhound racing if it were put to a referendum.

"The previous Government had ample opportunity to act, and we’re still seeing the consequences of inaction."

"This process has dragged on for far too long. It’s deeply frustrating that greyhounds continue to experience such extreme suffering despite our repeated calls for change," says Appelbe.

In the last decade, there have been three reviews into greyhound racing, all recommending substantial changes.

"Given the overwhelming support for a ban, we expected a final decision on the future of greyhound racing last year, but it was delayed until after the election," says Appelbe.

It has been 988 days since the industry was placed formally on notice by the previous government for consistently failing to improve animal welfare. There have since been 2506 injuries, 266 fractures, 24 deaths. The continued operation of this industry is indefensible.

During the final 1News Leaders' debate, both Christopher Luxon and Chris Hipkins agreed that greyhound racing should be banned. The Prime Minister reiterated his position in March this year.

"It’s deeply frustrating that greyhounds continue to experience such extreme suffering considering how long we have been highlighting this."

"For New Zealand to truly advance in animal welfare, a comprehensive ban on greyhound racing is not just preferable-it is essential. We urge the Prime Minister to step up and ban this industry, once and for all."

