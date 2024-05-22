Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Wellington Mayor Establishes Mayoral Business Group

Wednesday, 22 May 2024, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Office of the Mayor

The Mayoral Business Group pulls together leaders from a range of key sectors like retail, hospitality, tech, property development and the creative sector.

“Wellington is going through significant change. We have number of transformational projects underway like the Courtenay Place upgrade, Civic Square redevelopment, Paneke Poneke and a host of other changes,” says Mayor Tory Whanau.

“The city is also facing external challenges like rising cost of living and public sector cuts that require new ways of thinking and working from Council and the business sector alike.

“It’s important to me that our local businesses have an active role in shaping and delivering the transformation of our city.

“They will give feedback directly to me on a range of upcoming Council projects and have the opportunity to put new ideas on the table to deal with our city’s challenges.

“Our first meeting was extremely constructive, and we will be meeting monthly to continue working towards a bright future for Wellington” says Mayor Whanau.

Brooke Roberts, Co-CEO of Sharesies added:

"We founded Sharesies in Pōneke and are headquartered here. It's an honour to be part of this group and share our perspectives and insights."

Representatives on the group are:

  • Te Rau Kupenga - Te Amokura Productions and Consultants
  • Mark McGuinness - Willis Bond
  • Eyal Aharoni – Primeproperty Group
  • Melissa McGhie - Rolle Property
  • Justin McKenzie - JR Merchants, Hawthorn Lounge
  • Lisa Lee - August Eatery
  • Brooke Roberts - Sharesies
  • Jessie Wong - Yu Mei
  • Libby Dearnley - Welly Collective
  • Vanessa Stacey - Creative Capital Arts Trust
