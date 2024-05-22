Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

CBL Appeal To Go Ahead

Wednesday, 22 May 2024, 2:24 pm
Press Release: Serious Fraud Office

The Court of Appeal has granted leave to appeal two of the eight charges the defendants were acquitted of in the CBL prosecution.

The Deputy Solicitor-General, on behalf of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) as prosecutor, sought leave to appeal charge 1 and charge 8 in the High Court’s decision acquitting Peter Harris and Carden Mulholland.

Charge 1 against Peter Harris alleges a NZ$42,136,416 payment to Alpha Insurance A/S (Alpha) was a breach of a direction issued by the regulator, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, under the Insurance (Prudential Supervision) Act 2010.

Charge 8 against Peter Harris and Carden Mulholland alleges they omitted to disclose the true nature of a deposit of €12,500,000 placed by CBL with the National Bank of Samoa.

The Court of Appeal has ruled the appeal will proceed on two questions of law underpinning the acquittals on charges 1 and 8. The Crown did not seek leave to appeal the remaining six acquittals.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Serious Fraud Office on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 