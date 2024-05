Serious Crash, State Highway 26, Te Aroha - Waikato

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving a truck and van on State Highway 26 north of Te Aroha.

The crash was reported to Police at around 7:45am.

Initial indications are that there are serious injuries.

The road is currently blocked, and Police would like to advise motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

