Road Closed Following Crash, SH3 ŌHaupō - Waikato

State Highway 3 is closed between Airport Road and Kapiaki Road following a crash.

The crash involved two vehicles and was reported to Police at 1:52pm.

Initial indications are that there are serious injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

