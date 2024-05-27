New Library Art Gallery Building Takes Out National Awards

Te Kahu o Waipuna - Marlborough’s new library and art gallery building - won three awards at the Master Builders Association Commercial Project Awards held in Wellington on Friday.

Te Kahu o Waipuna won:

Gold Award Winner and Category Winner in the Tourism and Leisure Category

Value Award Winner in the Commercial Projects $10 to $25M Category

Mayor Nadine Taylor said she was proud of the people and teams who contributed to the building project.

“It was an honour to be at the awards night representing Marlborough - it goes to show we have exceptionally talented people here who can go up against the best in New Zealand - and win!”

“This is a very well deserved accolade for Robinson Construction, APL Property, Davidson Group, Warren and Mahoney, the Council and art gallery teams and the sub-contractors involved in designing and constructing the building.”

The Master Builders Association awards set the benchmark for commercial construction in New Zealand and celebrate collaboration and innovation across the building industry. The awards recognise the people behind the construction project as well as the building itself.

Image caption: Luke van Velthooven, APL Property; Mayor Nadine Taylor; Mark Watson and Phil Robinson, Robinson Construction; and Maighan Watson, Project Manager, Marlborough District Council, celebrate at the awards’ night

