Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Library Art Gallery Building Takes Out National Awards

Monday, 27 May 2024, 11:17 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Te Kahu o Waipuna - Marlborough’s new library and art gallery building - won three awards at the Master Builders Association Commercial Project Awards held in Wellington on Friday.

Te Kahu o Waipuna won:

  • Gold Award Winner and Category Winner in the Tourism and Leisure Category
  • Value Award Winner in the Commercial Projects $10 to $25M Category

Mayor Nadine Taylor said she was proud of the people and teams who contributed to the building project.

“It was an honour to be at the awards night representing Marlborough - it goes to show we have exceptionally talented people here who can go up against the best in New Zealand - and win!”

“This is a very well deserved accolade for Robinson Construction, APL Property, Davidson Group, Warren and Mahoney, the Council and art gallery teams and the sub-contractors involved in designing and constructing the building.”

The Master Builders Association awards set the benchmark for commercial construction in New Zealand and celebrate collaboration and innovation across the building industry. The awards recognise the people behind the construction project as well as the building itself.

Image caption: Luke van Velthooven, APL Property; Mayor Nadine Taylor; Mark Watson and Phil Robinson, Robinson Construction; and Maighan Watson, Project Manager, Marlborough District Council, celebrate at the awards’ night

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 