Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Topographic Basemap For Pocket Maps

Tuesday, 28 May 2024, 4:31 pm
Press Release: Outdoor Access Commission

Herenga ā Nuku Aotearoa is thrilled to announce the launch of the new topographic basemap for Pocket Maps. This cutting-edge basemap allows hunters, trampers and other outdoor recreationists out in the field, away from phone reception, to combine our public access information with topographic maps offline. This opens a world of possibilities for outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers.

Herenga ā Nuku chief executive Ric Cullinane says the commission has been committed to listening to its users since the inception of the award-winning Pocket Maps app in 2021.

"The most frequent request we received was to integrate topographic basemaps with our public access data," says Cullinane.

"We've listened to your feedback and overcome the technical challenges by creating our own offline topo map that downloads and interacts with Pocket Maps' access data."

The topographic basemap incorporates a wealth of data, including contours, rivers, roads, building outlines, lakes, and New Zealand Geographic Board (NZGB) place names. Additionally, it features huts and campsites provided by the Department of Conservation (DOC) and the latest version of the Landcover Classification Database for visualising different landcover types.

The basemap's design is inspired by the iconic style of LINZ's well-loved Topo50 basemap series, ensuring a familiar yet enhanced user experience. We've also incorporated accessibility design principles to make navigation seamless.

"We are incredibly proud to bring this innovative feature to the outdoors and are confident it will enhance people's adventures," says Ric Cullinane.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Outdoor Access Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 