Where Is Ronny Okeke? Police Continue Public Appeal

Police are continuing to urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ronny Okeke to come forward.

Thirty-one days have now passed since the 60-year-old man was last seen or heard from.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City CIB, says an investigation team is continuing to try and piece together his movements.

“In the past week, two search warrants have been executed at two Auckland properties as part of our ongoing enquiries,” he says.

“The longer we do not hear from Ronny our fears for the worst continue to grow.”

Detective Inspector Baldwin says Police have still not established any further sightings of Ronny.

Ronny usually resides in the Sandringham area, with his family living overseas.

Anyone who has information surrounding Ronny’s disappearance or has seen or heard from him since 27 April 2024 is asked to urgently contact Police.

“Ronny is a husband and a father, and his family deserve answers as to what has happened to him,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

“If you have information, please come forward either by contacting Police directly or in confidence through Crime Stopper channels.”

Please contact 105 quoting the file number 240501/3879.

You can also report information online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using ‘Update My Report’.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Ronny’s last known movements:

27 April 2024, 11am: Ronny attempts to call his wife overseas, call is

unanswered. 27 April 2024, 4.42pm: Ronny is seen on CCTV leaving New World Mt Roskill on Stoddard Road. 1 May 2024: Ronny is reported missing to Police.

