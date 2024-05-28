Call For A New Public High School In Wellington's Western Suburbs

Karori, Wellington – The Karori Suburbs Residents Association is calling on the Ministry of Education to allocate the recently identified building site for sale in Campbell Street, Karori (previously purchased by Ryman) as a public high school for the western suburbs of Wellington. This area has been in dire need of a local public high school for over 50 years, and this site presents a unique and timely opportunity to meet this long-standing demand.

Addressing Long-standing Needs

For decades, the families in Wellington’s western suburbs have faced significant challenges as their children have had to commute to schools located far from their homes. This daily journey not only adds undue stress to students but also places additional financial and logistical burdens on families. Establishing a public high school within the western suburbs would provide much-needed relief and create a more supportive and efficient educational environment for our community’s youth.

Transportation

Apart from the obvious benefits to wider transport network congestion, a high school in the west would add the benefits of fewer boys commuting to Wellington College at the Basin Reserve bottleneck, and fewer girls travelling through Thorndon in peak hours.

Population Growth and Demand

The western suburbs have experienced substantial population growth, further amplifying the need for a local high school. The current lack of high school level educational infrastructure within our suburbs is not sustainable given the rising number of high school-aged children. A local high school would serve to support this growing population and ensure that our children receive the quality education they deserve within their own community.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Community Support

The proposal to allocate this site for a high school has garnered widespread support from residents, local businesses, and community leaders. In 2019 KRA carried out a local survey which resulted in 49.3% support of a public high school. This would significantly benefit the area, fostering community spirit, reducing travel times and congestion, and improving overall educational outcomes for our children.

Call to Action

We urge the Ministry of Education to recognize the pressing need and seize this opportunity to create a lasting positive impact on the western suburbs. The allocation of this site for a public high school is not only a necessary investment in our children’s future but also a commitment to equitable access to education for all Wellingtonians.

Other Western Suburbs Residents’ Associations agree and are ready to collaborate with the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders to ensure the successful establishment of this much-needed educational facility. Together, we can build a brighter future for the western suburbs.

© Scoop Media

