Police Prepare For Planned Hīkoi And Public Gatherings Throughout The Country

Attributed to Assistant Commissioner Mike Johnson.

Police are preparing for planned hīkoi and public gatherings in various locations around the country tomorrow, Thursday 30 May.

Hīkoi travel is scheduled to take place from 6.30am around the country and is likely to disrupt traffic in a number of areas through the morning.

Officers will be highly visible across the roading network throughout the morning and, in some locations, will put measures in place to prevent participants putting themselves and motorists in harm’s way.

Areas that will be affected include the following:

Motorways across Tāmaki Makaurau

Kaitāia

Whangārei

Port Waikato

Hamilton

Thames

Matamata

Tauranga

Ōpōtiki

Whakātane

Taupō

Tūrangi

Rotorua

Gisborne

Hawke’s Bay

Tokoroa

Hāwera

Palmerston North

Hastings

Masterton

Wellington

Nelson

Christchurch

Dunedin

We are aware that gatherings are planned for Aotea Square in Auckland City from 11am and Parliament Grounds in Wellington from 12 noon which are expected to continue in to the afternoon.

Police are working with organisers to provide advice on lawful behaviour on our roads and public places, as well as any health and safety implications.

Motorists in areas likely to be affected are advised to plan ahead to mitigate any disruption to their travel.

Anyone travelling for time-sensitive commitments are advised to allow more time for their journey.

Police recognises the right to peaceful protest. Unlawful behaviour will result in enforcement action, either at the time or following the event if safety issues prevent immediate action.

