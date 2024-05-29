Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Crash – Te Ahu Ahu Road, Kerikeri

Wednesday, 29 May 2024, 10:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

After 1.20am, Police had information a stolen vehicle was travelling on Puketona Road.

Northland District Commander, Superintendent Matt Srhoj, says a Police unit later sighted this vehicle travelling along Puketona Road, in the direction of State Highway 10.

“The unit turned around and signalled for the vehicle to stop, but it failed to do so.

“At this point, the stolen vehicle has carried on towards the State Highway 10 intersection.”

Superintendent Srhoj says the unit continued to observe the vehicle’s movements.

It was later seen turning onto Te Ahu Ahu Road.

“Area enquiries were carried out and eventually the unit has come across the stolen vehicle after it had crashed into a ditch.

“All four occupants were still inside the vehicle and medical assessment was sought.”

The occupants, aged between 14 and 17, were all assessed as suffering moderate injuries and were transported to Bay of Islands and Whangārei hospitals.

Police will conduct enquiries into the wider circumstances of what occurred overnight, Superintendent Srhoj says.

As part of this, charges will be considered for those located in the vehicle.

Police will also notify the Independent Police Conduct Authority of the incident as standard procedure.

