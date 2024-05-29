The More Things Change The More They Stay The Same: Aotearoa Is Going Backwards With The Somefree Act Repeal

Three Hutt teenagers are calling on the government to reinstate the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Smoked Tobacco) Amendment Act. They wrote to politicians and when this got np traction they started a petition and made posters to promote their campaign.

They met with people from the District Health Board and found that their poster idea was not new. In Te Reo Marama launched a campaign calling for banning cigarettes calling them Maori Killers. “Nothing has changed and it seems like the government doesn't care,” says musketeer Tyrei Berney

The three young people who make up The Musketeers are Tyrei Berny, Isla Cleall-Harding and Cam MacAulay. They are launching their campaign to reinstate Aotearoa’s world-leading smoke-free legislation, to save lives and spread awareness of the impact of cigarettes.

“We had a law that was going to change things for our generation and we are wondering why the Government would undo this good work,” says Musketeer Cam Macaulay.

“A plan was in place to eliminate inequities, create a smoke-free generation and increase the number of people who successfully quit smoking – the evidence is clear, cigarettes kill,” says Musketeer Isla Cleall-Harding.

“Aotearoa is known for unity and outside-the-box thinking - this reversal makes us look foolish and even makes our country look like it has commitment issues” says Musketeer Tyrei Berney.

“Being whakapapa Māori from Ngāti Kahungunu, as an iwi member I am unsure why the act has been repealed. There is proof that the smoke-free initiative was saving lives, with the drop in smoking rates being over 10% for Māori.- says Musketeer Tyrei Berney

We don’t understand why the Government decided to repeal legislation which saved lives and even though we are not able to vote yet, we can use our voices.

“Join us in our campaign to overturn this appalling Government decision by signing our petition,” says the Musketeers.

1st poster: Te Reo Marama

2nd poster: The Musketeers - Isla Cleall-Harding and Cam MacAulay

