Missing Person, Wellington
Police are undertaking a Search & Rescue Operation in
Eastbourne, Lower Hutt,
searching for Mr George Dominic (known as Niko).
Police and Mr Dominic’s family have concerns for his safety.
He was last seen
at the end of Muritai Road, near Barden’s gate
in
Eastbourne at about 5:30pm last night (29th of May 2024).
Mr Dominic is described as Pacific Islander
in his 40’s and was last seen
wearing a grey top and dark pants but this may have changed.
At this
stage, we do not have an image of Mr Dominic, however one
will be
provided at a late stage if available.
Members of the public in the area are asked
to review any CCTV or dashcam
footage they have, and to search their own properties if safe to do so.
Police urge any members of the public with any
information that may be
relevant to contact Police on 105, with the file reference number
240529/4406.