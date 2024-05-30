Missing Person, Wellington

Police are undertaking a Search & Rescue Operation in Eastbourne, Lower Hutt,

searching for Mr George Dominic (known as Niko).

Police and Mr Dominic’s family have concerns for his safety.

He was last seen at the end of Muritai Road, near Barden’s gate in

Eastbourne at about 5:30pm last night (29th of May 2024).

Mr Dominic is described as Pacific Islander in his 40’s and was last seen

wearing a grey top and dark pants but this may have changed.

At this stage, we do not have an image of Mr Dominic, however one will be

provided at a late stage if available.

Members of the public in the area are asked to review any CCTV or dashcam

footage they have, and to search their own properties if safe to do so.

Police urge any members of the public with any information that may be

relevant to contact Police on 105, with the file reference number

240529/4406.

