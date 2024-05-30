Update – Police Monitoring Ongoing Hīkoi And Gatherings Around The Country

Please attribute to Assistant Commissioner Mike Johnson:

Police are in attendance and monitoring hīkoi and gatherings around the country.

Police have been maintaining positive interactions with organisers of the groups and while there has been disruption to travel in some locations, the participants have been well-behaved overall and there have been no incidents of note reported.

Police staff in the Districts are leading the response specific to their Districts and they will respond to any incidents as they arise.

In Tāmaki Makaurau Police have been monitoring three separate hīkoi protest groups across the city’s motorway network this morning involving hundreds of vehicles.

Elsewhere around the country groups of varying sizes have completed their planned hīkoi and protest gatherings.

Groups are converging on the Auckland CBD, and on Parliament Grounds in Wellington. Police are in attendance and are focused on maintaining public safety while recognising the right to peaceful protest.

We’d like to thank motorists and members of the public for their ongoing patience, as the hīkoi and protests around the country have been going on.

