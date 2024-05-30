Biodiversity Set To Benefit

Thirteen conservation groups have been announced as recipients of Biodiversity Hawke’s Bay’s Environmental Enhancement Contestable Fund to protect native species, preserve local ecosystems, and promote regional environmental restoration.

Spanning across the region, the selected recipients’ projects will support an extensive range of environmental initiatives involving native animal and plant protection, and wetland restoration.

Biodiversity Hawke’s Bay General Manager Debbie Monahan says the organisation received a high calibre of applicants.

‘It was heartening to see so many great projects are being undertaken by such a wide range of groups and individuals. It would be wonderful if we could fund them all as they would all make a difference to biodiversity in the region. But as like so much else, funding is limited, and so hard decisions had to be made.”

“Congratulations to all those who were successful, and we look forward to seeing the progress being made by all groups.”

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is the primary funder of the Environmental Enhancement Contestable Fund.

Regional Council’s Group Manager Integrated Catchment Management Iain Maxwell says the funding opened an opportunity to help restore biodiversity while uniting the local community.

“Organisations like the Regional Council can’t solve the biodiversity crisis alone. There is some great mahi happening on the ground and given the impressive applications, it shows there is strong interest to support and lead biodiversity projects. It’s encouraging to see so many community champions coming together to better our environment.”

The Department of Conservation also contributes to the Environmental Enhancement Contestable Fund.

