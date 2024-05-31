Council’s New EPlan Goes Live

Horowhenua District Council is pleased to announce the launch of its new ePlan, an interactive and user-friendly online version of the District Plan. Horowhenua District Council is pleased to announce the launch of its new ePlan, an interactive and user-friendly online version of the District Plan.

Chief Executive Monique Davidson says, "The ePlan represents a significant step forward in our digital services. It's a game changer for how people can get the information they need from our District Plan. It’s all about making important information more accessible so our residents and developers can easily find the details they need about their properties and what they can do with them."

The ePlan offers a host of user-friendly features. Residents can efficiently search for specific properties and view relevant District Plan details and rules, such as which subdivision rules apply to them. The platform integrates with the District Plan maps, making it easier for people to find out what District Plan rules apply to their property.

“The introduction of the ePlan is a great move towards simplifying the regulatory environment for our community. By making the District Plan more accessible and easier to use, we're helping residents and stakeholders engage more effectively with planning processes," explains David McCorkindale, Group Manager Community Vision and Delivery.

“Moving to an ePlan positions Council to meet the Ministry for the Environment’s requirement for councils to have an online interactive ePlan by May 2024,” Davidson adds.

Alongside launching the ePlan, Council has implemented the mandatory directions of the National Planning Standards. The National Planning Standards were introduced by Central Government in 2019. The purpose of the Standards is to make Plans easier to prepare and understand by improving consistency of Plans across the country. These changes do not alter the outcomes of policy intent of the Operative District Plan.

Council Officers will also be hosting drop-in sessions, where plan users stop by for a quick lesson on how to use the ePlan. The details of these sessions are as follows:

Wednesday 5 June from 10am to 12pm at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, Bath Street, Levin;

Friday 7 June from 2pm to 4pm at Council’s Civic Building, 126 Oxford Street, Levin;

Tuesday 11 June from 10am to 11am at Shannon Library, Plimmer Terrace, Shannon; and

Thursday 13 June from 9am to 11am at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 92 Main Street, Foxton.

If you need assistance using the ePlan and cannot make the times above, please call Council or email, districtplan@horowhenua.govt.nz

To explore the new ePlan and its features, visit horowhenua.govt.nz/DistrictPlan.

