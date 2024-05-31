Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hawke’s Bay Gang Tangi Update: Online Portal Set Up For Public To Upload Videos/photos Of Possible Offending

Friday, 31 May 2024, 12:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Hawke’s Bay Area Commander Lincoln Sycamore: 

Police are continuing to monitor behaviour and traffic movements ahead of a tangi planned for a Central Hawke’s Bay gang member. 

Additional police are being deployed across Hawke’s Bay to ensure the safety of the community and provide reassurance. 

Antisocial or unlawful behaviour and driving-related offending will not be tolerated. 

Any such behaviour will be met with enforcement action, whether at the time or after the fact. 

Police have set up an online portal where members of the public can upload videos or photos of possible offending by gang members in Hawke’s Bay over the coming days. 

Any video or photos provided will be used by Police to undertake further enquiries and take appropriate enforcement action. 

Videos or photos can be uploaded anonymously, or contact details can be provided if you wish to be contacted by Police. 

To upload videos or photos, go to: https://cellar.nc3.govt.nz/ Reports of unlawful or anti-social behaviour and/or driving-related offending can also be made via 111 (if it’s happening now) or 105 (after the fact). Please quote file number 240514/0870.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 