Hawke’s Bay Gang Tangi Update: Online Portal Set Up For Public To Upload Videos/photos Of Possible Offending

Hawke’s Bay Area Commander Lincoln Sycamore:

Police are continuing to monitor behaviour and traffic movements ahead of a tangi planned for a Central Hawke’s Bay gang member.

Additional police are being deployed across Hawke’s Bay to ensure the safety of the community and provide reassurance.

Antisocial or unlawful behaviour and driving-related offending will not be tolerated.

Any such behaviour will be met with enforcement action, whether at the time or after the fact.

Police have set up an online portal where members of the public can upload videos or photos of possible offending by gang members in Hawke’s Bay over the coming days.

Any video or photos provided will be used by Police to undertake further enquiries and take appropriate enforcement action.

Videos or photos can be uploaded anonymously, or contact details can be provided if you wish to be contacted by Police.

To upload videos or photos, go to: https://cellar.nc3.govt.nz/ Reports of unlawful or anti-social behaviour and/or driving-related offending can also be made via 111 (if it’s happening now) or 105 (after the fact). Please quote file number 240514/0870.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

