Crash Blocks State Highway 7 On The West Coast - Tasman

Police are responding to a crash on State Highway 7 in Arnold Valley in the Grey District this morning.

The crash between two trucks has completely blocked the road, and it will be some time before it can be cleared and reopened.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured in the crash, which occurred just before 8am.

Traffic management is being put in place and motorists are advised to find another route and plan their journey accordingly.

