Fatal Crash, Riccarton Road, Riccarton

One person has died following a collision involving a car and pedestrian on Riccarton Road, Riccarton, Tuesday 4 June.

At around 3:30pm Police were called to the scene where the pedestrian was located and transported to hospital in a critical condition.

Yesterday, they died in hospital as a result of their injuries.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media