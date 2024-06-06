Ronny Okeke Disappearance: Police Appeal For Dashcam Footage

Police investigating the whereabouts of missing man Ronny Okeke are turning attention to the southern Auckland and Waikato regions.

It has been 40 days since the 60-year-old Sandringham man was last seen or heard from.

The investigation team continues to try and piece together the circumstances surrounding Ronny’s disappearance.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin says Police are continuing to keep an open mind surrounding the circumstances in this case.

“This is still a missing person’s enquiry, but naturally we have serious concerns for Ronny given the length of time since he was last heard from,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

Police are now appealing for dashcam footage captured between the Kaimai Ranges and Ramarama, in the southern Auckland region.

The investigation team would like to hear from anyone who has footage, and was travelling in the areas between the Kaimai Summit Loop Track and Ramarama.

Specifically, Police want to hear anyone that was travelling between these areas from 10pm on 27 April 2024 and 7pm on 28 April 2024.

“We would also ask anyone who stopped at a lay-by between these locations with footage to contact us,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

“We understand that this is a broad request, but we are appealing to anyone with footage to make contact with us, so that we can establish whether it may be relevant to the enquiry.”

Please contact Police by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

Please quote the file number 240501/3879.

Anyone with further information that may also assist the investigation is asked to contact Police through 105 or calling Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Ronny’s last known movements:

• 27 April 2024, 11am: Ronny attempts to call his wife overseas, call is unanswered. • 27 April 2024, 4.42pm: Ronny is seen on CCTV leaving New World Mt Roskill on Stoddard Road. • 3 May 2024: Ronny is reported missing to Police.

