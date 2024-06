Fatal Crash, Darfield

Police can confirm one person has died following a single-vehicle crash on Old West Coast Road at Darfield yesterday evening.

The crash happened at the Redmonds Road intersection and was reported about 5pm.

Two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Sadly, one person died at the scene while the other was transported to hospital with moderate injuries.

The road has reopened and an investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

