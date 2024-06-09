FINAL UPDATE NZTA/Waka Kotahi: Slip And Tree Fall Blocking State Highway 20 – Auckland Southwestern Motorway

FINAL UPDATE, 3:00pm:

All lanes have now been cleared and are OPEN between Queenstown Road off-ramp and Queenstown Road bridge on State Highway 20.

The right lane of the Queenstown Road off-ramp will remain closed until further notice.

NZTA thanks motorists for their patience as traffic returns to normal.

UPDATE 2:15pm:

One lane is now OPEN between the Queenstown Road off-ramp and the Queenstown Road bridge on State Highway 20 following a slip and tree fall which closed three northbound lanes on the motorway this morning.

Crews remain working as quickly as possible to open the remaining two lanes. An update will be provided once the road is fully reopened.

NZTA thanks motorists for their patience as we work to clear the slip and safely re-open the road.

Updates on the highway’s status can be found on the NZTA/Waka Kotahi website: Highway Conditions - Auckland

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

