Swift Arrest Following Fleeing Driver Incident, Botany

Police made a valuable find in Botany on Sunday evening, as part of an ongoing investigation into shoplifting.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook, says around 4.25pm Police were made aware of a vehicle of interest travelling on Te Irirangi Drive.

“It’s alleged the vehicle involved is believed to be linked to at least $20,000 worth of theft incidents in recent weeks.

“The vehicle failed to stop when signalled to do so by Police and our officers observed the vehicle driving in a continuously concerning manner, putting members of the public at risk on multiple occasions while travelling at speed.”

Police did not pursue, however the vehicle was sighted again a short time later turning on to Thomas Road.

“At this stage, the vehicle has entered a dead-end street, where Police were soon in attendance,” Inspector Cook says.

“The driver was taken into custody a short time later without further incident.”

A man has since been charged in relation to this matter.

The 32-year-old is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Wednesday 12 June on charges relating to failing to stop, dangerous driving and failing to give details.

Police are not ruling out further arrests or charges in relation to this matter while our enquiries continue.

Police are once again appalled by this incredibly dangerous behaviour.

“We cannot stress enough the concern we have for those choosing to put themselves and other road users in our community at risk,” Inspector Cook says.

“It is incredibly lucky that once again no one, including those involved, were injured during this incident.”

