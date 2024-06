SH1 Hill Road Southbound Off-ramp Closed

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising Auckland motorists that the State Highway 1 (SH1) Hill Road southbound off-ramp is currently closed due to a gas main strike.

Traffic management is in place and motorists are being diverted to alternative exits.

People are urged to take an alternative route such as the Takanini interchange, or expect delays as peak hour traffic begins to build.

