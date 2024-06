Fatal Crash, State Highway 27, Waikato

Police responded to a single vehicle crash where a van rolled on State Highway 27, near North Road, Mangatarata, Hauraki District.

Emergency services responded around 11pm.

One person died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

The road was blocked but has since been reopened.

