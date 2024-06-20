Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Northland Without Power After Fault

Thursday, 20 June 2024, 12:18 pm
Press Release: Transpower

Northland is without power after a Transpower tower fell near Kumeu around 11am this morning.

A Transpower service provider is on site to assess the damage and the expected return to service time.

The tower fell while a second transmission circuit supplying these areas was out of service for scheduled maintenance. Transpower is assessing how long it will take to return that circuit to service.

More details will be provided on Transpower’s website and Facebook page. Consumers should also check the websites of their retailers and local lines companies for up-to-date outage information.
 

