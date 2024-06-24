District Mayors Come Together To Celebrate Climate Resource

Timaru District Mayor Nigel Bowen, Right, and Waimate District Mayor Craig Rowley holding their copies of Personal Response to a Warming Planet. (Photo/Supplied)

Timaru and Waimate district mayors have come together to celebrate the partnership between the two councils on a resource to help people wanting to think more about how they live and how what they consume matters.

A collaborative resource to help people in South Canterbury navigate living during climate change was launched last month by the two councils, via an online document. Timaru District Mayor Nigel Bowen and Waimate District Mayor Craig Rowley received some of the first physical copies.

“For Timaru, investing in Climate Change is important for our community, that was something that came out in our long-term plan consultation. This guide is a great resource for our community to read and gain inspiration from,” said Nigel.

“Covering topics such as how people travel, what we eat, and how we consume, this will be a great household guide for young families, people flatting and those living alone.”

“We have seen through public consultations and conversations, a local response to climate change response is wanted by many of our community.”

Timaru District Council Climate Change Advisor Rhys Taylor and Waimate District Council Climate Change Advisor Andrew Oliver worked together alongside artist Polly Rabbits to develop the guide.

“For some there may be an expectation that climate change is something either happening overseas, or it’s something that is still to happen here. In reality, human induced Climate Change is here now, although for most of us it probably looks pretty much like any other day here in South Canterbury,” said Andrew.

“When immersed in a changing climate, we often don’t spot the longer term trends. Parts of the east coast of New Zealand have experienced their driest autumn since records began. Climate science is suggesting these increased dry spells will become a trend.

“Timaru and Waimate District Councils have been working with their own communities to develop climate resilience strategies. It made sense to collaborate in producing a booklet to empower people in personal responses to a warming planet.”

Timaru District Council Climate Change Advisor Rhys Taylor said extensive community engagement in 2022-2023, gathered evidence and opinions on a climate change response for Timaru District, encouraging a strategic approach.

“TDC adopted a Climate Change Response Policy in February 2024, and we prepared this household guide as a constructive way to help and inform an increasingly concerned public,” Rhys said.

“We have also calculated our Council’s first annual carbon footprint (an emissions inventory for 2022-23 with independent verification) and are looking at ways to reduce emissions whilst maintaining services.

“Future work will include closer contact with coastal residents to better understand and respond to sea level rise and storms.”

Physical copies of Personal Response to a Warming Planet are available to purchase for $5 at Council offices and service centres/libraries.

The cost covers the cost of printing and will fund further editions. But the pdf version can be found here: https://www.timaru.govt.nz/services/environment/climate-change

