Police Make Arrest Following Incident At North Shore School

Police have quickly taken a young person into custody following an incident at Long Bay College this afternoon.

The 16-year-old is facing serious charges as enquiries are continuing.

Inspector Mike Rickards, Relieving Area Commander for Waitematā East, says the young person entered the school’s offices just before 1pm.

“This young man was carrying a knife at the time.

“Youth Aid Police staff were present at the school at the time and were alerted to his presence.

“These staff acted quickly and approached the offender; they confronted him and eventually managed to take the knife off him.”

Additional staff were soon on scene to assist their colleagues who had detained the offender.

No lockdown was required at the time, and no one suffered any injuries.

“This incident was over incredibly quickly, and I would like to acknowledge the staff’s courage in taking action to stop this young man in his tracks,” Inspector Rickards says.

“I know this will be concerning to many in our community, and we are investigating what has taken place this afternoon.

“What I can say is that Police are working closely with the school and further charges may be likely.”

The 16-year-old male is currently facing charges of threats to kill, assaults Police, wilful damage and trespass in the North Shore Youth Court.

© Scoop Media

