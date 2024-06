State Highway 51 Blocked, Hawke's Bay

State Highway 51, between Clive and Awatoto, is completely blocked to all vehicles.

The road is impassable at the bridge near Waitangi Park due to flooding.

Diversions are in place for southbound traffic at SH 51 at the Maraenui golf course, and northbound at Te Ara Kahikatea south of Whakatu.

The Expressway is significantly backed up, and people are asked to travel only if essential.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media