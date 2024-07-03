Wairoa Mayor Welcomes $500K Boost From Government To Relief Fund

Wairoa Mayor, Craig Little, welcomes the $500,000 Government boost to the Mayoral Relief Fund, announced by Emergency Management and Recovery Minister, Mark Mitchell, during a visit to the district today.

The contribution is additional to the $100,000 already pledged from the Government, following the flooding event on Wednesday, 26 June, that left hundreds of Wairoa people homeless.

Today’s additional pledge to the Mayoral Relief Fund will provide support for the community’s immediate and pressing needs, such as section clean ups, trades professionals, replacing clothes and bedding, and the hire and purchase of drying and dehumidifying equipment.

“We’ve got a mountain ahead of us when it comes to recovering from this, so the Government’s additional funding will be a huge help for our people,” Mayor Little says.

“I have been in constant contact with Minister Mitchell since this all unfolded and I’m grateful for his compassion and contribution.

“I would also like to thank the people of New Zealand and abroad for their kindness, shown through the support we have received in all facets of the response as well as through the Give a Little Page, which has received $130,000 overnight. We live in a good town and a good country, and we will get through this with the support of everyone.”

Environment Minister Penny Simmonds also announced today that a qualified independent reviewer will lead an urgent and targeted review into the flood response.

The review is expected to take around four weeks, with findings and recommendations to be presented to the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and Wairoa District Council in August.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

