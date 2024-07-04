Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Fire At Ōtāhuhu Police Station Overnight

Thursday, 4 July 2024, 9:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police has closed the Ōtāhuhu Police Station following a fire in a section of the building overnight.

Impacts on the community will be minimal with frontline, investigations, and other services continuing as normal with business continuity plans being implemented this morning.

Frontline Police staff will now deploy from nearby Māngere Police Station in the interim, with other workgroups relocating to other Police sites within the Counties Manukau District.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Shanan Gray says the fire occurred in a server room just before 1am.

“A small number of staff were working within the building at the time, and fortunately they were able to evacuate the building safely without harm.

“Sprinklers have activated, suppressing the fire with Fire and Emergency colleagues on scene a short time later.”

While fire did not spread to other parts of the building, the sprinkler activation has caused extensive damage throughout the building.

“As it stands, the water damage means the station is not inhabitable for our staff,” Superintendent Gray says.

“We have put our business continuity plans in place overnight, which will minimise impacts for our community.”

This means frontline Police are continuing to respond to incidents as normal.

Anyone who needs to report an emergency to Police should continue to do so by calling 111, or 105 to report other matters.

Superintendent Gray says anyone who is needing to visit the Ōtāhuhu Station’s front counter can travel to alternative locations:

- Māngere Police Station, 92 Bader Drive, 8am-4pm

- Manukau Police Station, 42 Manukau Station Road, open 24 hours

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is believed to be caused by an electrical fault.

Police have secured the site, with a scene guard in place.

Superintendent Gray says: “Any wider damage will be assessed today with planning getting underway into repair work and returning the building to an operational state.

“We have plans in place for when unfortunate situations like this arise, and we will continue to keep our staff and community updated with information as it comes to hand.”

